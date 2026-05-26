A commercial bus driver stabbed a traffic enforcement officer to death in Calabar on Monday.

The officer, attached to the Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency, was on traffic control duty when the attack occurred around Marian Hill.

Police said the driver, identified as Godwin Ukpai Okobo, 30, had an altercation with TRAMRA officials before stabbing the officer, Akerete Okon, in the chest with a screwdriver. Okon was rushed to hospital but died.

Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed the incident.

“The command is aware of the unfortunate incident. Preliminary information indicates that Okobo was involved in an altercation with officials of TRAMRA yesterday around Marian Hill, Calabar,” Eitokpah said.

“This altercation resulted in the death of Mr. Akerete Okon after he was rushed to the hospital. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Eitokpah assured the public that a thorough and impartial investigation would be conducted by the Command and further updates would be communicated.