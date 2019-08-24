Melaye talks tough as tribunal nullifies senate victory, orders fresh elections

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye on Friday described the ruling of the Kogi West National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal nullifying his victory in the March 22 election and ordering a fresh election as a total miscarriage of justice.

In a statement, he said his legal team was already studying the judgement, adding that he would appeal it.

He said he was confident that the Appeal Court would upturn the judgement of the lower tribunal.

According to him, the judgement was full of importation of information that was alien to the case.

Melaye said, “I, however, commend the courage and moral strength of the chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice?”

“I have confidence in the Appeal Court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgement.”

He added, “I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short-lived while appealing to my teeming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secure and cannot be taken through any mischievous means.

“However, our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail.”

Senator Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared a winner in the February 2019 National Assembly election but Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) approached the tribunal and challenged Dino’s victory.

Adeyemi cited irregularities, over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral acts as his reasons for challenging the election outcome.

The tribunal in a unanimous judgment on Friday, therefore, upheld Senator Adeyemi’s ground and ordered for fresh election in the senatorial district.