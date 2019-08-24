Nigeria vows to extradite alleged fraudsters to U.S

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians among the 80 persons indicted by the United States for massive email fraud and money laundering that are in the country to turn themselves in voluntarily or be arrested and extradited.

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM),

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who expressed sadness over the development in a statement, expressed hope that they will be given fair hearing.

She said her Commission is deeply concerned about the news of the court indictment of 80 persons, mainly Nigerians, in parts of the U.S.

“We acknowledge the fact that accusation does not mean guilt, and we hope that all the accused will be given fair and speedy trial. We also ask those accused in Nigeria to voluntarily turn themselves in, to American authorities to clear their names, without which the Nigerian government should extradite them if relevant international treaties between the two governments are invoked.

“While such actions ultimately have negative effect on the image of the country, the Commission however reiterates as it has always done, that the actions of a few Nigerians involved in criminal activities is not and can never be what the majority of Nigerians represent.

“We advise and we continuously resist any stereotyping of Nigeria and Nigerians generally. The Commission will continue to monitor the case closely”, the government stated.