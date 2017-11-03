Misau’s allegation: Police IG finally agrees to appear before Senate

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Friday expressed his readiness to appear before the ad hoc committee set up by the Senate to probe the allegations and counter-allegations between him and the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau.

Although he described the issues as legal issues, Idris said he would appear before the panel as a mark of respect for the Senate.

The committee had, on Thursday, reported the police boss to the Senate over his non-appearance.

Idris on Wednesday failed to appear before the committee but wrote through his lawyer, Alex Iziyon (SAN), to inform the panel that his appearance would be sub judice as there were pending cases in court on the matter.

But he told State House correspondents on Friday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari that he was consulting with his legal team on his appearance.

“These are legal issues. We are discussing with our legal team. Obviously, if there is need, we are going to appear for the sake of having respect for the Senate. I will appear before them,” he said.

The police boss said he was at the Presidential Villa to brief Buhari on security challenges in the country and how he was tackling them.

He said the discussion centered on the forthcoming election in Anambra State and cases of kidnapping being witnessed in parts of the country. – Punch.