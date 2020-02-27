MiSK Foundation, General Sports Authority Saudi Arabia emerge support partners for GOV Youth Summit 2020

The GOV Youth Summit, an exclusive initiative targeting the Arab youth workforce across the GCC, has announced MiSK Foundation and General Sports Authority Saudi Arabia as the official Supporting Partners.

The premier edition of the GOV Youth Summit taking place in Dubai, UAE on the 2nd & 3rd March this year aims to address the challenges faced by the youth workforce currently employed in the Government, Public and Private Sectors across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The objective is to unite the visions of GCC national leaders towards youth empowerment.

The Summit will witness youth leaders, policy makers and senior industry professionals create a community-wide dialogue strengthening the position of young leaders in enhancing Human Capital.

The Summit is closed-door and by-invitation with only 200 youth leaders from across GCC in attendance to discuss the challenges but more importantly find solutions through open exchange of dialogue, sharing best practices and discussing the future of youth in the region.

The Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation (the MiSK Foundation) is a non-profit philanthropic foundation established by H.R.H. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discover, develop and empower Saudi youth to become active participants in the knowledge economy, and the support extended to the Summit by them is pivotal towards the growing cause of developing the youth workforce in the region.

The Summit will highlight aspects that are relevant to the youth workforce and some of the key topics will include:

• The Changing Dynamics of Workforce: The Millennial & Gen Z Perspective

• Differentiating modern leadership: 5 ways youth and millennials are changing traditional leadership

• The importance of vocational training and skill sets in molding the future of the Arab youth

• Mental Health crisis brewing in the GCC: Anxiety & Depression shadowing the youth

• HR strategies adapting to millennial work ethics and requirements and vice-versa

• Youth Employment in the Advanced Digital Era of AI & Cloud

Some of the other reputable organizations participating in the Summit who will be sharing their success stories and inspiring others to invest in their young leaders includes ENOC, ADNOC, Ministry of Health & Prevention UAE, Ministry of Economy UAE, SHUROOQ, National Media Council, Ministry of Labor and Social Development Saudi Arabia, EXPO 2020, Young Arab Leaders, ENEC, DEWA, Du, Saudi Electricity Company, Ministry of Interior, Federal Customs Authority, Gulf Bank, Supreme Council of National Security, First Abu Dhabi Bank, National Qualifications Authority, General Authority of Zakat and Tax Saudi Arabia, Bahrain Economic Development Board, Emirates Foundation among many others.

Ahead of the Summit, and with the association with MiSK Foundation, Ackash Jain, Director QnA International who are the organizers of the GOV Youth Summit says “We are pleased to officially announce the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Foundation (MiSK Foundation) as a Supporting Partner for the GOV Youth Summit. MiSK Foundation is a leading name in the youth empowerment front not only in Saudi Arabia, but has also set a benchmark for the entire region. We are looking forward to hearing their success story and hearing the best practices from some of the industry’s top youth empowerment icons at the upcoming GOV Youth Summit”.