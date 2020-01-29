Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s foundation donates vitamins, de-worming drugs for pregnant women, children

The wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, through her pet-project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), has donated multivitamins, supplements and de-worming drugs to the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EN-PHCDA), for free administration to pregnant women and children in all the Primary Health Care facilities in the state.

The items donated to EN-PHCDA by U-TOLF, were one hundred (100) cartons of prenatal multivitamin of 100 bottles of 180 tablets sufficient for 10,000 pregnant women for 6months, seven (7) cartons of vitamin A (200,000 IU) of 108 bottles per carton for approximately 378,000 children and twelve (12) cartons of Albendazole 400mg capsules of 25 bottles per carton for approximately 300,000 children.

Donating the drugs on behalf of the foundation, during the flag-off of the Second Round of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Care Week, held at Uwani Health Centre in Enugu, Mrs. Ugwuanyi disclosed that some of the Faith Based Health Organizations in the state that provide primary health care, also benefited from the supplements.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Ugwuanyi tasked mothers to always feed their children with adequate nutritional meal for healthy growth.

The Enugu Governor’s Wife stressed that healthy diet was the best way to get nutrients, adding that breast feeding mothers and pregnant women should also endeavor to eat balanced diet for good development of their babies.

She said that since its inception, U-TOLF has been at the fore-front of various interventions towards improving the healthy lives of women and children.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi disclosed that it was in keeping with this vision that her foundation reached out to national and international donor organizations for partnership.

She further disclosed that her pet- project consequently “partnered a US-based organization, Vitamin Angels and received de-worming drugs and vitamins which we distributed to 34 health centres in all the 17 local government areas of the state”.

According to her, “in 2018, with their support, we received donations of vitamins, multivitamins and de-worming drugs which we donated to the Enugu State Ministry of Health for proper distribution and administration for the women and children of our beloved state for 2018/2019 maternal and child health interventions

“This year, we have also received donations of multivitamins, supplements and de-worming drugs from Vitamin Angels valued at over one hundred and fifty million naira (N150,000,000.00).

“We are in turn handing over these commodities to the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency for free administration to pregnant women and children in all the Primary Health Care Facilities in Enugu State”.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Enugu South Transition Committee Chairman, Hon. Peter Nnaji, commended Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her numerous contributions and achievements in the development of the health sectors in the state.

Hon. Nnaji maintained that Mrs. Ugwuanyi has proven herself a worthy mother to the women and children of the state through her various interventions.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, thanked Mrs. Ugwuanyi for supporting the Ministry of Health and Primary Health Care programmes in the state.

The health commissioner used the opportunity to sensitize the people about the Lassa fever out-break in the state, advising the people to be conscious of what they eat and drink and observe other laid down precautionary measures, in spite of the fact that the viral disease has been contained in the state.

He applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for containing the Lassa fever disease in the state. The commissioner urged the public to avoid drinking garri since it was not prepared with boiled water, discouraging them from drying food outside their homes to avoid contacting the disease.

“Cultivate the habit of washing your hands with running water and soap and also make sure your environment are kept clean so as to avoid rodents into your homes,’’ he said.

In his address, the Executive Secretary of EN-PHCDA, Dr. George Ugwu, commended Mrs. Ugwuanyi for strengthening the health care delivery services in the state.

Dr. Ugwu added that the agency had commenced sensitization on health issues, especially on Lassa fever.

He said that through the intervention and generous provision of health materials by Mrs. Ugwuanyi, the agency had started conducting health education in all the 17 area councils.

The executive secretary said the agency was ready to reach out to over one million women and children, as well ensure that every child was immunized.

“We are asking that you help the health-care programmes to continue running. The primary health care system in the state had been re-positioned under one roof but I also ask that you help in revitalizing the healthcare centres to a standard through your necessary material and technical support,’’ he pleaded.

Mr. Maxwell Ogbeka, who represented World Health Organization (WHO), called on the government to ensure that quality drugs were provided to the citizens.

Ogbeka urged mothers and traditional rulers to see that children “who are within the age of immunization are brought out for the exercise’’.