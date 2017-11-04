NANS hails peaceful conduct of LG Elections in Enugu 

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) for organizing peaceful Local Government Elections in Enugu State, in spite of some failed plots to undermine the exercise.

Speaking after monitoring the elections in the state, the National President of NANS, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, told journalists that they were pleased with the conduct of the elections, applauding Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing an enabling environment, which he said gave the electorate the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

NANS President explained that despite the complaints by the oppositions over the alleged late arrival of election materials, which they intervened by making suggestions to ENSIEC, their observations from the polling units visited showed that the exercise was successful, peaceful and in accordance with the commission’s guidelines.

He, however, requested ENSIEC to extend the voting time to accommodate willing voters, a suggestion which the electoral body complied with by extending the polls till 5pm.

“We are so glad for the peaceful conduct of this Local Government Elections in Enugu State and we thank the governor for this feat, at least the people are voting and the process is ongoing and we will continue our independent monitoring to enable us give a comprehensive report”, the NANS President said.

Also speaking, the state chairman of NANS, Comrade Chidi Ilogede, accused those he described as “opponents of the Peoples Democratic Party of being behind some of the challenges encountered during the exercise in a failed attempt to discredit the elections”, calling on the security agencies to investigate and fish out those behind the explosions.



