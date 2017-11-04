Enugu Local Govt. Elections: Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State voting at his Amube Ohom Ward 2 polling station in Orba, Udenu L.G.A of the state, on Saturday

November 4, 2017

Grand Homecoming: Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (3rd left) with his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (3rd right); Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi (left); Senator Chukwuka Utazi (right); former Senator Fidelis Okoro (2nd left) and the state Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Innocent Ezeoha, during the grand finale of the party’s campaign for the November 4 LG Elections, held at Udenu L.G.A, at the weekend.