Enugu Local Govt. Elections: Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State voting at his Amube Ohom Ward 2 polling station in Orba, Udenu L.G.A of the state, on Saturday

L-R: Enugu State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mr. Uchenna Udedi; new General Manager of Rangers Management Corporation, Davidson Owumi; new Technical Adviser for Rangers International Football Club, Olugbenga Ayodeji Ogunbote; new Chairman of the Corporation, Chief Festus Oshaba Onuh; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, during the unveiling of Coach Oguntobe at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Enugu, yesterday
November 1, 2017
Left to Right: Tony Ojobo, Director Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commissions (NCC); Sunday Dare, Executive Commissioner Stakeholder Management, NCC; Her Majesty Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate on Financial Inclusion for Development; Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, (EVC) of NCC; and Miss Josephine Amuwa, Director Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis NCC, at the NCC Head Office in Abuja this morning when the Queen paid a scheduled visit to the Commission as part of her advocacy for building strategies to widening financial inclusion in Nigeria.
November 1, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (right) with the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji (2nd right) and members of his team, during the inspection of the reconstructed failed box culvert at Chime Avenue, Enugu by New Haven junction after he reopened the road to traffic, in keeping with his three-week deadline for the restoration of the culvert, yesterday.
October 30, 2017