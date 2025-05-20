Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has disclosed his intention to run for the Nasarawa North senatorial district seat during the 2027 general election.

The Director-General of the State’s Bureau for Pension Administration, Suleiman Musa Nagogo, disclosed this while speaking with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in the Wamba Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

According to Nagogo, he had been informed by the governor of his intention to contest the election to represent the Nasarawa North senatorial district in 2027.

He said, “I have been in Wamba with a crystal clear message from His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, to simply introduce a very important subject matter to the people of my own home, Wamba Local Government Area.

“That important message is to inform them that he is desirous of contesting for the office of Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2027.”

Nagogo explained that following his resolve to contest for the senate seat, Governor Sule has appointed a committee to handle the project across the Nasarawa North senatorial district.

“That committee is still a committee of work in progress because we have yet to reach any reasonable milestone in the process of executing this project.

“But I consider it imperative that, as the saying goes, charity begins at home. I should be able to take it upon myself to call on my own people of Wamba Local Government and inform them about this project,” he added.

While emphasising that Wamba was the home of the APC, Nagogo said Wamba was where he expected the people to give their full support to the Governor in his bid to represent the zone at the Red Chamber.

“It is equally my duty to inform my own people way beforehand that in terms of capacity, in terms of the wherewithal, in terms of the in-depth knowledge and understanding of the politics of this senatorial district, Governor Abdullahi Sule is second to none,” he said.

The DG Pension Bureau reiterated that Sule had made Wamba his home, adding that there was no reason why Wamba should allow any other place to take the lead in supporting the Governor to realise his political ambition.

“This is our own project. This is the project of the Wamba people,” he added.

He further explained that it was also his responsibility to draw the attention of the people to the developmental strides recorded by the governor, not only in the Nasarawa North senatorial district but across the state.

“At least, we need no emphasis to make our people realise the massive transformation he (Governor Sule) has carried out in Lafia, the state capital.

“We need nobody to inform us about the very in-depth steps he has taken in improving the agricultural sector in Nasarawa State.

“We need nobody to inform us that in terms of exploration of solid minerals, Governor Abdullahi Sule in Nasarawa State has been the pacesetter,” he said.