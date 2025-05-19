Nollywood actress, Grace-Charis Bassey, formerly known as Belinda Effah, has graduated from the United States Navy’s boot camp, officially earning the title of Sailor and taking the oath of allegiance as a citizen of the US.

She disclosed this in a series of posts shared on her Instagram page on Monday as she dedicated her achievement to her late father, Naval Commander Asido Bassey Effah.

Bassey wrote, “Last week, I graduated from the US Navy boot camp as a Sailor and took the oath as a citizen of the United States.

“This journey wasn’t easy — but I carried my roots, my faith, and my vision every step of the way. Nigeria raised me. America challenged me. I stand today stronger and more determined than ever.

“Thank you to everyone who believed in me. Thank you so much for all the outpouring love and support. This is just the beginning. In honour of my late father – Naval CDR Asido Bassey Effah.”

Sharing videos from the graduation ceremony, she stated that she also joined the choir to stay true to her craft and concluded her post saying, “I am eternally grateful. Proudly a US Sailor.”