Nasarawa govt constructs N1.9bn bus terminal

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, on Friday flagged off the construction of a N1.9 billion Mega Bus Terminal in Karu near Abuja with a capacity of 900 parking spaces. Speaking at the event, Governor Sule said the Mega Bus Terminal would be completed in one year and was expected to collapse about 22 bus stops located on the Karu – Abuja corridor when completed.

According to the governor, “the Ultra Modern Bus Terminus, when completed, will change the traffic management scheme of the area and ultimately see the full utilization of the Mohammadu Buhari International Market.”

“And by extension, the project will positively affect the economy and social wellbeing of millions of people of the state,” he maintained. Sule went further to reveal that a similar Mega Bus Terminal construction will commence in Lafia, the state capital in one month’s time.

In a welcome address, the state commissioner for works, housing and transport, Chief Philip Dada, explained that the proliferation of motor parks across the state and the state’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, and the attendant chaotic nature of the operations of those Motor Parks that government conceived the projects.

“The ground breaking ceremony of the state-of-art Mega Bus Terminal in Karu, is the first in the series that government proposes to establish in the state.These are Lafia, Akwanga and Keffi which will be unveiled in due course,” the works commissioner maintained.

In a vote of thanks, the Paramount ruler of Karu Chiefdom, Luka Panyam Baba, appreciated the Governor Sule for intervening into the chaotic situation been experienced by motorists plying the Keffi – Abuja highway.