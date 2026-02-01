The Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Mr Akintunde Rotimi, has reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to delivering an acceptable Electoral Reform Bill capable of strengthening Nigeria’s democratic system.

Rotimi, who represents Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1, said the National Assembly was currently harmonising inputs from various stakeholders to ensure the passage of a comprehensive and effective electoral reform document.

The lawmaker spoke on Saturday in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State while inaugurating three constituency projects comprising two roads at Isaba and Oke-Ayedun, and a staff quarters at Odo-Oro High School, Odo-Oro Ekiti.

“These projects were executed based on the expressed needs of my constituents. Members of the House of Representatives are deliberate about constituency projects by giving constituents the opportunity to articulate their priorities,” he said.

There have been concerns in some quarters over the delay in passing the Electoral Reform Bill, despite its earlier passage by the House of Representatives.

However, Rotimi said electoral reforms remained a top priority for the National Assembly, just as they were for Nigerians, assuring that the bill would be concluded soon.

According to him, the proposed reforms are designed to guarantee free and fair elections, restore public confidence in the electoral process, and ensure that votes count.

The Electoral Reform Bill before the National Assembly is targeted at improving the transparency, credibility and efficiency of our democratic system, while also addressing the shortcomings exposed during the 2023 general elections.

“The reforms are all-encompassing and are products of extensive feedback from stakeholders. The Joint House and Senate Committees on Electoral Reforms have met severally. We have held retreats and consultations with community leaders, civil society organisations and other interest groups.

“The House of Representatives passed the bill before proceeding on recess in December, and the Senate has since commenced work on it. At this stage, we are harmonising a few areas, and the process will be concluded very soon,” he said.

Rotimi stressed that credible elections were foundational to democracy.

“Nigerians must be able to vote freely, and their votes must count. That is one of the core pillars of democratic governance — ensuring that citizens can choose their representatives across all levels,” he added.

Highlighting his legislative record, the lawmaker said he had sponsored over 40 bills, many of which he described as progressive and landmark interventions.

“By the grace of God, I have sponsored over 40 bills, including the bill to prevent and redress sexual harassment in educational institutions, the bill on independent candidacy, and the whistle-blowers protection bill,” he said.

Rotimi also urged Nigerians to continue to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, noting that sustained public backing would enable the government to deliver on its policy promises.

Meanwhile, PUNCH Online had reported that the African Democratic Congress Publicity Secretary, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, recently called on the National Assembly to urgently pass the Electoral Bill 2025, warning that delays could undermine critical reforms ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abdullahi accused the All Progressives Congress-led Senate of slowing down the process, warning that prolonged delays could weaken efforts to curb electoral malpractice.

“The ADC calls on the National Assembly to promptly pass the bill. Any further delay poses a serious risk to the credibility of the 2027 general elections and the integrity of the entire electoral process,” he said. Punch