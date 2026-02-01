No fewer than 80 worshippers who escaped abduction during a bandit attack on the Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have returned to their homes after spending about two weeks taking refuge in neighbouring villages.

The Village Head of Kurmin Wali, Ishaku Dan’azumi, confirmed the development to PUNCH Online in a telephone interview on Sunday.

Dan’azumi said that although about 177 worshippers were initially believed to have been abducted during the attack, 80 were later confirmed to have escaped and sought safety in nearby communities.

He, however, disclosed that 86 worshippers are still being held captive by the bandits.

We have observed that some people are trying to politicise our situation even as families are going through serious trauma.

“We are appealing to the government and the military to expedite action to secure the safe return of the remaining 86 people still in the bandits’ camp,” Dan’azumi said.

A military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, attributed the return of the displaced worshippers to sustained security operations targeting bandits’ hideouts across Kajuru and adjoining forest corridors.

Our correspondent gathered that details surrounding how the 80 worshippers escaped, as well as the exact circumstances of those still in captivity, remain sketchy.

The development came amid renewed violence in the area, as bandits on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the Maikori community in Maro Ward of Kajuru Local Government Area, killing three residents.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity for security reasons, identified the victims as Hassan Agola, Lawal Samson, and Baba Apolo.

Residents recalled that Kurmin Wali was attacked on a Sunday night when armed men stormed the community during a worship session, abducting several worshippers and forcing others to flee their homes.

Families of the abducted worshippers are said to be living in anxiety but remain hopeful of their safe return following intensified military operations in the area.

A community source told PUNCH Online that troops had stepped up patrols and offensive operations in recent days, enabling some displaced residents to cautiously return to their homes.

The latest killings in Maikori have heightened tension across Kajuru, with residents and community leaders calling for a stronger and more permanent security presence to prevent further attacks.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the police will release a comprehensive report regarding the return of the worshippers.

“The Police is going to come out with a comprehensive report surrounding the Kurmin Wali abduction,” Mansir said.

According to PUNCH Online, Kajuru Local Government Area remains one of the flashpoints of banditry in Kaduna State, with repeated attacks over the years resulting in loss of lives, displacement, and destruction of property.