National Convention: PDP must get it right now – IBB

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda, has said that following the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 election, it was incumbent upon the party leaders and stakeholders to use the opportunity of the convention for sober reflection on the challenges and seek plausible ways to correct them in order to come out stronger in subsequent elections.

In a statement by his media consultant, Prince Kassim Afegbua yesterday in Minna, Babaginda said an elective convention presents a rare opportunity and veritable platform to elect in a holistic manner, a “credible, tested, down-to-earth and truly urbane candidate with enough stamina, distinguished character and national acceptability who is driven by incurable optimism and passion for a united Nigeria.”

“At this point of our political history as a party, we need a National Chairman who is driven by uncommon initiatives, creativity in ideas and a rich content of character to lead and stabilize the party in line with the laudable ideals of the founding fathers of the party. Such an individual must possess national recognition to be able to galvanize political opportunities and transform them into tangible outcomes in our democratic engagements.

“When we were conceptualizing the idea of the PDP at formation, we had in mind a party that offers platform for all Nigerians in their pursuit of legitimate political aspirations. The choice of her motto; POWER TO THE PEOPLE was in sync with our clear objective of recognizing the people as the repository of power. In any democratic engagement, the people decide the outcome of elections through popular and inclusive participation,” he said.