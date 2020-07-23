NCC orders MTN, Airtel, others to file financial reports

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has mandated MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, 9mobile, MainOne and IHS Nigeria to submit their financial reports to foster transparency in the industry.

This, according to a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, on Tuesday, is in line with the implementation of the Accounting Separation Framework, which commenced on July 15, 2020.

The statement entitled ‘NCC begins implementation of Accounting Separation Framework in telecoms industry’ said the framework would ensure transparency, accountability and prevent anti-competitive behaviour in the industry.

The commission, however, stated that submission of financial reports was currently limited to and mandatory for only six telecom licensees for an initial period of two years, after which the regulator might review the list to include other operators.