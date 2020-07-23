Kano suspends Sallah Durbar over COVID-19 spread

Kano State Executive Council on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of traditional Sallah festivities, to mark Eid-del-Kabir celebrations in the state.

The measure, according to the state government, is part of efforts to consolidate the successes recorded in the fight against COVID-19.

At the end of deliberations at its weekly meeting at the Government House, the state government, however, endorsed the conduct of Eid congregational prayers across the state, but with strict observance of COVID-19 preventive protocols, which would be supervised by government officials.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed that all the five Emirs in the state would proceed to the Eid Prayer Ground in their respective domains in a motor convoy.

He added that there would be no visit to Shettima House and gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa and other traditional outings in the Emirates.