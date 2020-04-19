NCDC boss applauds Wike on fight against COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said that no country or state can fight the dreaded coronavirus alone, maintaining that the unique nature of the virus requires all stakeholders to work in unity.

NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this remark on Sunday during a meeting between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and officials of the centre at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Ihekweazu added that information sharing on new developments about the disease was key to surviving the battle against COVID-19.

He said, “The unique nature of this virus is that it is a global pandemic. None of us can do this on our own. No country can do this on its own.

“We share information across the states to make sure that everyone is informed as they can possibly be. We share information on new developments, strategies, what works and what doesn’t work.

“Whether it is in detection, prevention and treatment, our role as NCDC is to make sure that our technical colleagues are able to respond at all levels and are supported in any way with the expertise they need.”

He lauded Wike for being firm and committed towards checking the spread of coronavirus in the state, describing Rivers as one of the most important gateways into Nigeria and one of the most vital economies in the country.

“This is a working visit. I want to thank you for your firm, strong, committed and personally-led response to COVID-19 in Rivers State.

“Rivers is one of the most important gate-ways into the country. One of the most important economies in the country. So, Rivers is important, not only to you but to the entire country.

“We thank you very much for your leadership and we need your leadership to continue in order for us to continue doing our work nationally,” the NCDC boss added.

Ihekweazu said his team was in Rivers to engage with the State Public Health team to consolidate on the successes on the fight against coronavirus.

Responding on behalf of the Rivers State Government, Health Commissioner, Prof Princewill Chike said that Wike had strengthened the Public Health System of the state to fight coronavirus.

Chike said before the coronavirus pandemic, the Rivers State Government was already battling Lassa fever, monkeypox and HIV/AIDS.

He said as a result of the proactive leadership of the governor, the State had no current confirmed case of coronavirus. He said the two cases in the state have been treated and discharged