NCDC dispels rumour of coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has dispelled rumours about the spread of the dreaded coronavirus to the country.

The NCDC, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said: “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of ongoing rumours of the importation of the novel coronavirus to Nigeria.

“This individual returned from China last week and went for a routine medical check as requested by his employers. He showed no symptoms of illness and has not been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

“NCDC has agreed a national case definition to identify suspect cases and established a laboratory testing platform to test samples from patients that meet this case definition.

“We urge members of the public to disregard rumours and discourage further spread. NCDC, Port Health Services and State Epidemiologists are aware of the process for case identification and confirmation. We will investigate every suspect case to ensure that Nigerians are safe.

“On the 31st of January, NCDC shared a second public health advisory and is closely monitoring new developments. We advise Nigerians to take necessary precautions as detailed in the advisory below.

“Travelers from China to Nigeria in the last 14 days are advised to report immediately to NCDC through our communication centre, if they feel ill.”

The NCDC assured Nigerians that it remains committed to protecting, detecting and controlling the spread of infectious diseases in Nigeria.

Also, the Embassy of Nigeria in China yesterday asked Nigerians living in China to adhere to public health instructions to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

It pledged the federal government’s commitment to ensuring their safety.

Mr. Lawal Bapah, minister, public communications at the embassy, said in a statement that Nigerians living in China should be more vigilant in the face of the current outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

He also reiterated the commitment of the federal government to ensuring the safety of Nigerians in the face of the current global epidemic, saying government would continue to monitor the situation to keep Nigerians updated.

Representatives of all Nigerian associations, such as Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO-China) and the Association of Nigerian Students in China (ANSIC) as well as Nigeria-China Bilateral Education Agreement Scholars Association (BEASA-CHINA), he said, should remain calm.