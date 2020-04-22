NCDC warns against local concoction offered as COVID-19 vaccine

￼￼￼

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has warned members of the public against buying or using a locally brewed mixture being offered as COVID-19 vaccine.

The disease control agency gave the warning on Wednesday via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov.

It did not disclose the source of the concoction, or if an arrest has been made.

The agency also did not state if anyone is known to have taken the mixture.

The label on the poison states: ‘COVID-19 vaccine. Using traditional medicine. Kano State.’

It is accompanied with phone number 070420272–8

The agency had tweeted: “A liquid mixture is being sold with claims that it is”#COVID19 vaccine.” This is FALSE!

“There is currently NO VACCINE or drug approved for #COVID19 prevention by health authorities.

“#TakeResponslibility. Only purchase and consume drugs at accredited pharmacies or health facilities.”

It may be recalled that the World Health Organisation also warned that there is no approved COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.