New era in Zimbabwe as Mnangagwa swears-in as President

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been sworn-in as Zimbabwe’s president in a ceremony in a packed stadium in the country’s capital, Harare.

It follows the dramatic departure of Robert Mugabe after 37 years of authoritarian rule.

The former vice-president’s dismissal earlier this month led the ruling Zanu-PF party and the army to intervene and force Mr Mugabe to quit.

Mr Mnangagwa, who had fled the country, returned from exile on Wednesday.

The opposition is urging Mr Mnangagwa, who has been part of the ruling elite, to end the “culture of corruption”.

The ceremony is at the National Sports Stadium and organisers have called on Zimbabweans to come and witness a “historic day”.

Mr Mnangagwa was accompanied by his wife Auxilia.

Dignitaries, including leaders from various African countries, also came.

Mr Mnangagwa was led in the oath of office by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

This will be followed by a flypast and a gun salute and then the new president will deliver an address.

Despite the dramatic events of the past weeks, Mnangagwa, in his inaugural speech, described Mugabe as his mentor and acknowledged his role in shaping Zimbabwe.

Saying the country had now entered a “second phase” since gaining independence in 1980, he also expressed a willingness to re-engage with the international community and stressed that foreign direct investment was key to resolving the country’s economic crisis.