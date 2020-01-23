News Express TV special programme on weddings airs Fridays, Tuesdays

A special programme dedicated to weddings debuts on News Express Nigeria Television tomorrow, Friday, January 24, 2019.

Entitled ‘African Wedding Party’, the programme features short video clips that capture the climax of a typical African wedding: The couple’s dance, games, cutting of the cake and the first performance of couple duties.

“Apart from the entertainment value, ‘African Wedding Party’ also showcases the latest trending fashion and will, thus serving as a fashion compass,” News Express CEO Isaac Umunna said Thursday in a statement.

He disclosed that the programme airs every Friday and Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Nigerian time.

News Express Nigeria TV is an online television available globally at newexpressngr.com and at YouTube.com/News Express Nigeria TV. Subscription is free.