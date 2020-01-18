NFVCB lifts ban on ‘Sugar Rush’ movie

The Nigeria Film and Video Censor Board [NFVCB] has lifted the ban on the film “Sugar Rush”.

The Federal Government agency announced the approval of the film’s return to the cinema in a statement on its Twitter page:

“We are pleased to inform the general public that the movie has been classified and granted final approval for public screening.”

Musician cum actor Banky Wellington also confirmed the return of the film to the cinemas via a video he shared on his Twitter page:

“Sugar Rush” has raked in over 160 million Naira since it was released on Christmas day last year however it was suspended from screening at the cinemas nationwide by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

The Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board Alhaji Adedayo Thomas debunked rumours that the film was banned because it portrayed a government agency in bad light. In a statement released by the board, the Director revealed that the film was suspended because temporary approval given for the movie exhibition has expired:

“I, however, take responsibility for the gap in communication and the delay in granting final approval as the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition expired before we could release an official statement due to my preoccupation with extant responsibilities and a backlog of movies requiring approval as a result of the December rush. I am currently working with the distributor, producer, director and key actors to grant final approval for the resumed exhibition at cinemas,” he said.

Sugar Rush follows the story of three sisters – Sugar sisters – who accidentally discover 800,000 dollars in the house of a corrupt man. In the next couple of days, they spend the entire money only to meet their waterloo when mafias come to claim the stake of the money.