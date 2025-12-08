Around 100 schoolchildren, who had been kidnapped from a Catholic school in Niger State last month, have been received by the state governor.

They were handed over to state government officials today, a day after authorities secured their release.

The children – many wearing football jerseys and girls in long robes – were driven into the Niger State Government House in white buses escorted by a dozen military vans and armoured vehicles.

The release of the students, who were kidnapped two weeks ago, was facilitated by the federal government last night.

Dozens of the 315 students and staff abducted from the school in north-central Niger state are still missing. 50 others escaped shortly after the raid.

“Welcome,” state governor Umar Bago said as he shook hands with some of the children and led them into a hall where the emir and local officials were seated to receive them.

According to a list of the released children seen by AFP, most of those freed are aged between 10 and 17 years.

The school catered for children as young as nursery school age.

It is unclear who seized the children from their boarding school in remote rural Papiri village or the circumstances surrounding the release of the 100.

Though kidnappings for ransom are common as a way for criminals and armed groups to make quick cash, a spate of mass abductions in November put an uncomfortable spotlight on Nigeria’s already grim security situation.