First Lady Senator Remi Tinubu clashed with Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sunday in Ile-Ife, Osun State, during an event marking the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, where she was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Yeye-Asiwaju of Ile Oodua.

Adeleke and several dignitaries from across the country, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, incumbent and former governors, senators and traditional rulers, were at the event.

In the course of the celebration, the Osun governor went up to the podium to give a speech.

In his customary style, he danced for some seconds and began singing.

Then the first lady went to him, saying: “I’m giving you five minutes to finish your speech. The music is enough.”

Adeleke, however, continued singing. Mrs Tinubu returned to him and said: “I will turn off the microphone. Stop the music.”

Videos of the incident have since gone viral on social media.

Since resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Adeleke has been shopping for a political party where he would contest for a second term.

His letter dated November 4, 2025, which was addressed to the PDP chairman of Sagba Ward 2 in Ede, attributed the crisis in the party as the reason behind his decision.

On December 2, Adedamola Adebayo emerged as the PDP’s candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Speaking after the title conferment, Senator Tinubu said Nigeria’s prosperity from next year would be “unstoppable,” despite the scepticism of some critics.

“By 2026, Nigeria will be in prosperity. Other countries will come and borrow money from us. Those wondering how we will do it, we will show them,” she said, adding that the administration of President Bola Tinubu would surprise many with its achievements.

The First Lady also thanked the Ooni for the honour, noting that the gesture brought her back into the social limelight. She said her last major social outing before now was during her 50th birthday celebration.