Nigeria bans travellers from China, Germany, Italy, UK, US , 8 others

The Federal Government on Wednesday placed travel restrictions on entries into the country from 13 countries with high-burden of coronavirus.

The countries are China, Iran, South Korea, Germany, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Spain, France and Japan.

The country also announced temporary suspension of visa-on-arrival policy.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force for the Control of Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, announced the decision at a press briefing. “The restriction will come into effect from Saturday for four weeks subject to review, “ he said.

The SGF said, “All persons arriving in Nigeria who might have visited these countries 15 days prior to such arrival will be subjected to supervised self-isolation and testing for 14 days. The Federal Government is temporarily suspending the issuance of all visas on arrival.

“The Federal Government is also counselling all Nigerians to cancel or postpone all nonessential travels to these countries.

In Lagos State, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, at a press conference in Ikeja on Wednesday, said six of the eight cases were being managed in state’s Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

According to him, the second case, who had contact with the Italian businessman, has been discharged after further tests showed that he was negative.

Abayomi said the index case was still at the IDH and would remain in isolation until his test confirmed he was negative.

He stated that the 30-year-old woman, who tested positive after returning from the United Kingdom was still in the facility.

Abayomi, however, said her family members who were isolated had been tested and they were negative, adding that they had returned home.