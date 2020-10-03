Nigeria ratifies amendment to UN convention on climate change

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday signed the Doha Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

With that, Nigeria has become the 144th country to ratify the protocol.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement titled “Climate change: Nigeria ratifies Doha amendment to Kyoto Protocol.”

Shehu quoted excerpts from the instrument with the President’s signature and seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as reading, “I, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, do hereby formally declare that the Federal Republic of Nigeria accepts the aforementioned Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and undertakes faithfully to perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained.”

The presidential aide said 144 of the 192 signatory countries were needed to submit their formal acceptance of the amendment for it to enter into force.

Shehu said the Executive Secretary, UNFCCC, Patricia Espinosa, has confirmed Nigeria’s endorsement of the climate treaty.

‘’An incredible milestone! With 144 parties now signed, the Doha amendment enters into force. This is fantastic news for our process @UNFCCC towards #ClimateAction. Many thanks Nigeria @MBuhari for your ratification!’’ he qouted Espinosa as tweeting.