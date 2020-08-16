Nigeria records 325 new cases, one death

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria plunged southwards again Saturday as 325 new cases of were announced, in contrast with the 329 on Friday.

In the 24-hour cycle, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced just one death that takes the death toll to 974.

Also 292 people were discharged from the various isolation centres.

The national total for confirmed cases now stands at 48,770, of which 12,480 are now active.

According to the breakdown of latest figure, Lagos lead with 87 cases.

The FCT Abuja reported 49 cases and Gombe state 28.

Ebonyi logged in 20 cases, Plateau 19 and Kwara 18.

Here is the full breakdown of cases

Lagos-87

FCT-49

Gombe-28

Ebonyi-20

Plateau-19

Kwara-18

Enugu-17

Imo-12

Rivers-12

Kaduna-11

Ogun-10

Edo-9

Oyo-9

Ondo-8

Osun-8

Ekiti-4

Borno-1

Kano-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

48,770 confirmed

36,290 discharged

974 deaths