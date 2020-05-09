Nigeria records 386 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 386 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking Nigeria’s total cases to 3,912.

This is the highest number of new cases recorded in a day.

Of the 386, the NCDC said in a tweet, 176 were reported in Lagos, 65 in Kano, 31 in Katsina, 20 in the FCT, and 17 in Borno.

The NCDC also noted that 679 of the 3,912 cases have been successfully treated and discharged, while 117 cases have resulted in deaths.

Earlier on Friday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said that isolation and treatment centres in the country are running out of bed spaces.

“We have received reports from the states, which suggests that the treatment centres are running out of bed spaces,” Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said.

“As we assess the situation, the PTF shall also begin to examine our peculiar circumstances, modify the strategies for care management, and consider viable alternatives, where necessary. At the appropriate time, the guidelines and protocols shall be unfolded.”

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 271,780 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled on Friday.