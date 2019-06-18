Nigerian destroys High Commission vehicles over passport delay

A 31-year-old Nigerian, Jeffrey Apkovweta Ewohime, on Monday, destroyed seven vehicles belonging to the Nigerian High Commission in London.

Emohime, who will be 32 on August 5, reportedly went to the Nigerian High Commission in London to collect his passport which had expired since November 2017.

He was said to have arrived an hour after the High Commission had stopped giving out passports.

According to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), “he (Emohime) then insisted on collecting his passport and was told to bring his collection slip which he could not produce,”

The statement by Dabiri-Erewa’s Special Assistant on media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, described Ewohime’s action as despicable and condemnable.

The NIDCOM CEO also slammed it as unpatriotic and urged Nigerians to exercise restraint and be good ambassadors of Nigeria in all circumstances.

“According to reports from the high commission, it would, of course, be wrong to hand over his passport to him, without his collection slip. He thereafter left agitated and returned from a nearby hotel to destroy about seven cars, 5 belonging to the mission, and 2 to visitors who parked nearby.

“His attempt to destroy the High Commissioner’s car failed as it is bulletproof. I am told that he has been arrested by the police.”

“He destroyed seven brand new cars, except the ambassador’s car which is bulletproof. This is a despicable act, which must be condemned by all. Of course, the law must take its course”, the statement added.