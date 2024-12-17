Inflation in Nigeria has risen to 34.60 per cent in November 2024, reflecting a 0.72 per cent increase from October’s rate of 33.88 per cent.

According to the latest Consumer Product Index report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, this marks a significant year-on-year rise, with the November 2024 rate being 6.40 percentage points higher than the 28.20 per cent recorded in November 2023.

The report read in part, “In November 2024, the Headline inflation rate was 34.60 per cent relative to the October 2024 headline inflation rate of 33.88 per cent. Looking at the movement, the November 2024 Headline inflation rate showed an increase of 0.72 percentage points compared to the October 2024 Headline inflation rate.

“On a year-on-year basis, the Headline inflation rate was 6.40 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in November 2023 (28.20 per cent). This shows that the Headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in November 2024 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., November 2023).”

The rise in inflation is largely driven by food price increases, which continue to place a strain on Nigerian households.

On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate showed a marginal slowdown, standing at 2.638 per cent in November compared to 2.640 per cent in October.

While inflation remains high, this slight dip indicates a slower pace of price increases than the previous month.

However, the year-on-year increase still highlights the ongoing pressure on consumers, with the cost of living continuing to climb.

Food inflation has also seen a sharp rise, reaching 39.93 per cent in November 2024, up from 32.84 per cent in the same period last year.

Prices for staple foods such as yam, rice, maize, and palm oil have surged, contributing to the increase in food inflation.

Other items such as guinea corn, millet, and meat have also seen notable price hikes.

On a month-on-month basis, food inflation rose by 2.98 per cent, slightly up from 2.94 per cent in October.

This increase is attributed to higher prices for items such as fish, rice, dairy products, and meat.

The twelve-month average food inflation rate for the period ending November 2024 stands at 38.67 per cent, marking an 11.58 percentage point rise from the previous year’s 27.09 per cent.

The significant increase in food prices is a key driver of the overall inflationary pressures facing the country, highlighting the difficulties in managing food supply chains and meeting domestic demand.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose to 28.75 per cent in November 2024, compared to 22.38 per cent in the same period last year.

This increase reflects rising costs in other sectors, particularly in transportation, housing, and personal services.

The highest increases were recorded in the prices of taxi journeys, bus fares, rents, and personal grooming services.

Month-on-month core inflation decreased slightly to 1.83 per cent in November from 2.14 per cent in October, but the annualised rate continues to climb, reflecting broader economic pressures.

The twelve-month average for core inflation stands at 26.64 per cent, up from 20.35 per cent in November 2023.

The ongoing rise in core inflation indicates that price pressures are not limited to food alone but are widespread across various sectors of the economy.

Regional variations in inflation are also evident. Bauchi, Kebbi, and Anambra recorded the highest year-on-year inflation rates at 46.21 per cent, 42.41 per cent, and 40.48 per cent, respectively.

In contrast, Delta, Benue, and Katsina recorded the lowest inflation rates, ranging from 27.47 per cent to 29.57 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, Yobe, Kebbi, and Kano saw the highest inflation increases at 5.14 per cent, 5.10 per cent, and 4.88 per cent, respectively, while Adamawa, Osun, and Kogi recorded the slowest rises in inflation.

Food inflation showed significant regional disparities as well. Sokoto, Yobe, and Edo recorded the highest year-on-year food inflation rates at 51.30 per cent, 49.69 per cent, and 47.77 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kwara, Kogi, and Rivers saw slower increases in food prices, with year-on-year rates of 31.39 per cent, 32.95 per cent, and 33.27 per cent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, Yobe, Kano, and Kebbi experienced the steepest rises in food inflation at 6.52 per cent, 5.95 per cent, and 5.68 per cent, respectively.

Urban inflation in November 2024 stood at 37.10 per cent, a 6.88 percentage point increase from the 30.21 per cent recorded in November 2023.

This represents a higher inflation rate than in rural areas, where inflation reached 32.27 per cent, up by 5.84 percentage points from the previous year.

On a month-on-month basis, urban inflation rose by 2.77 per cent, while rural inflation was slightly lower at 2.51 per cent.

The twelve-month average for urban inflation stands at 35.07 per cent, reflecting a 9.62 percentage point increase from 25.45 per cent in November 2023.

Rural inflation, however, has a twelve-month average of 30.71 per cent, up by 8.00 percentage points from 22.71 per cent in the same period last year.

The continued rise in inflation signals persistent challenges for Nigerian consumers and businesses, with the cost of living showing no signs of abating. – Punch.