President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed eight new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service to fill existing and impending vacancies in some states and geopolitical zones.

This is the second set of eight permanent secretaries appointed by the president, following the last appointment in June from Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara, South East and South-South.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement said, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation recommended that the new permanent secretaries be appointed after diligent selection.

Onanuga gave the names of the appointees as Onwusoro Maduka Ihemelandu (Abia State), Ndiomu Ebiogeh Philip (Bayelsa State), Anuma Ogbonnaya Nlia (Ebonyi State), Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam (Enugu State), Kalba Danjuma Usman (Gombe State), Usman Salihu Aminu (Kebbi State), Oyekunle Patience Nwakuso (Rivers State) and Nadungu Gagare (Kaduna State).

The President urges the new permanent secretaries to demonstrate greater commitment, diligence, and innovation in serving the nation.