Nine die as torrential rain wreaks havoc in Abuja, Niger

Nine persons have been reported dead with property worth millions of naira destroyed in Abuja and Suleja in Niger State following torrential rains that swept through the areas in the early hours of Saturday.

In Suleja, it was gathered that at least six people died, while many have remained unaccounted for, after heavy rain pounded the area shortly after midnight, destroying homes and several fish ponds. A good number of people are feared to have been swept away.

In Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), an early morning rain destroyed many houses built on water ways, leaving an unconfirmed number of people dead.

The rain in Suleja which started at about 4:00am on Saturday, lasted for several hours.

The rains pulled down many houses, trees and electric poles. Major roads in the area were completely submerged, hampering the movement of vehicles.

It was gathered that areas mostly affected by the attendant flood include Rafin-Seyin, a suburb of Suleja and Mandalla town where several household items and goods belonging to the residents were seen floating in the flood water.

It was also gathered that the heavy rain which fell in the Abuja community started at about 2am on Saturday morning, killing at least three children, whose houses were submerged. Residents said their parents tried their best to save them, but failed.

The rains and the floods also washed away cars and pulled down a bridge leading to Ikwa, Yimi and other villages inside Zuba forcing motorists to take alternative roads which are not motorable.

When our correspondent visited the scene, several residents were seen drying their clothes, mattresses and other items they could salvage from the flood. – The Sun.