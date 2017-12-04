Nissan South Africa leads pack in 2017 Ipsos Product Quality Awards

Nissan South Africa is proud to announce the achievement of the ‘Top Box’ position in all eight segments of the 2017 Ipsos Product Quality Awards. Nissan also received additional Gold, Silver and Bronze awards in six other categories.

The awards are based on syndicated research and customer interviews regarding vehicle quality.

The research follows a Vehicle Quality Survey (VQS) with various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The VQS component of the research focuses on providing benchmarking measurements of customers’ perceptions of vehicle quality at approximately three months in service.

More than 9 000 customers were interviewed from participating brands which represent more than 75% of new vehicles sold in South Africa through the dealership channel in 2017.

“We would like to thank all our staff at Nissan for their unfailing commitment and dedication, as this achievement would not have been possible without them”, says Mike Whitfield, Managing Director of Nissan Group of Africa.

“By continuing to focus and work hard we will continue to drive and maintain our competitive edge”, concludes Whitfield.