No Nigerian died in Lebanon explosion, says Fed Govt

THE Federal Government has clarified that there was no Nigerian among the casualties of the August 4 explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, which claimed over 150 lives and injured hundreds of others.

The incident, which was reported to have been caused by a blast inside a warehouse, released a strong shockwave causing catastrophic damage to infrastructure and buildings in different parts of the city.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, commiserated with the Lebanese Government over the tragedy.

In a Statement by the ministry’s spokesman, Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, titled, ‘Federal Government commiserates with Lebanon over deadly explosion’, the FG said it was in solidarity with the Arab nation in this period of grief.

It called for international support to facilitate the rebuilding process.

The statement read in part, “The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to commiserate with the government and people of Lebanon over the August 4, 2020 deadly explosion that occurred in the main seaport in Beirut.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that reports from the Embassy of Nigeria in Beirut indicate that so far, there is no reported case of Nigerian nationals among the dead, but the host authorities are still assessing the impact of the damage caused by the massive explosion.