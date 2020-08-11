Ondo: I ‘ve achieved what Mimiko couldn’t do in eight years – Gov. Akeredolu

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has said he was committed to the welfare of the people of the state .

He said many projects abandoned by his predecessor had been completed during his administration.

Akeredolu stated this on Monday while speaking at the flag off of distribution palliatives items donated by a Non-Governmental Organisation, the Coalition Against COVID-19 also known as CA-COVID-19 in Akure, the state capital,

Some of the items distributed included rice, sugar, noodles, marcaroni, spaghetti, garri among others.

The governor said the commodities donated to the state would be able to take care of at least 50,000 households across the nook and cranny of the state.

He said, “Part of our mitigation strategies is the provision of food items as palliatives to our people. Our administration, has again, within the available resources gone the extra-mile to make this a reality.

“If previous government had shown concern, we would have had a seaport. Agagu started it but we had a government that abandoned it. That government abandoned OAUSTEC. Come on Saturday and see the wonderful work we are doing there.”