Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba’s health weakens, needs urgent help

Veteran actor and broadcaster Sadiq Daba’s health is getting worse by the day and he is on the verge of losing one of his eyes.

According to a Nigerian journalist, Olutade Simon, Daba is in critical condition and needs urgent help.

He disclosed this via his Twitter to echo the plight of the ace actor to all Nigerians.

It will be recalled that four years ago, Daba was diagnosed with leukaemia and prostate cancer.

He was treated for the diseases after which he was later diagnosed with chronic obstructive venereal disease.

In 2015, Daba won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor for his role as Inspector Waziri in Kunle Afolayan’s movie, October 1, while in 2019; an ailing Daba was honoured with an award at the Best of Nollywood Awards in Kano.

The state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had also supported him with N1 million.

In 2020, the actor joined Afolayan again for his upcoming film Citation.