Nollywood: I’ll never go nude for any reason, says Monalisa Chinda-Coker

Monalisa Chinda-Coker has revealed the reasons she has been off the screen lately.

According to her, she is taking her time to delve into other parts of the entertainment industry. “I’m not there on the screens as I used to be. I am getting older and need to give room for the younger generation to take over. There are certain roles I can’t do anymore. I am older now. For example, I can’t be seen playing some significant roles made for the younger generation, like a young university student, but I can do stepmum, housemaid, boss lady etc.

“For romantic roles, why not? I am an actor, a versatile one for that matter. If the romantic role would be fantastically done, well scripted with a good director, then I would give it a shot. But I’ll never go nude for any reason. Nudity doesn’t work here, we are Africans; our cultures are different.

However, for now, I am more about producing my own movies and my show. That’s another reason I slowed down a bit. But this year, you would see me gracing more of your TV screens,” she said.