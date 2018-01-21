Northern Nigeria: Almajiris endanger Nigeria, says Mrs. Osinbajo

Wife of Vice-President of Nigeria, Mrs.Dolapo Osinbajo has said that continuous wondering of over 14 millions children in parts of Northern Nigeria endanger the nation’s security and human values.

She noted that they could turned violence, if “hungry, angry. They could be lured into crimes and this will affects all of us”.

Mrs. Osinbajo stated this on Saturday in Birnin-Kebbi while speaking during the second annual event of Mass Literacy For The Less Privileged And The Almajiris Initiative(MALLPAI) a foundation of Governor of Kebbi state wife, Hajia Aisha Atiku Bagudu.

Osinbajo who lamented over what these streets children are going through daily, said “if they were left on streets, our nation is in danger, if they are happy, we would be happy, if they are hungry, sick, angry, they would be violence and the consequences would affect all us”.

She said that both government, governors and all stakeholders should tame the menace before it goes beyond control.

Sounding poetic, Mrs. Osinbajo asked personalities, eminent Nigerians to contribute to the struggle to remove Almajiris children from streets saying, ” I need help, can you look at my eyes to know my needs? These children need me to assist them, can any one of you help me on my needs?”.

Mrs. Osinbajo who recalled that she had helped many children out of Lagos streets, said that most of perceived dangerous streets she used to visits and rescued less privileges before her husband becomes Vice-President, she couldn’t visit the areas again due to protocol.

She appealed to eminent Nigerians to extend their humanitarian service to the less privileges especially Almajiris saying “whatever you sow, is what you will reap”.

Also in his remarks, the Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu said that the high illiteracy and lack of basic education remain serious obstacles to Nigeria’s overall development.

The Minister who was represented by the Executive Secretary of National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non formal Education Prof. Abba Abubakar Haladu said that the Country has the highest proportion of out of school children of about 50 million adults and youth illiterates.

“This means that the prevailing situation call for deep critical reflection and concerted action to reversed the situation” he added.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State Commended wife of the Vice- President for her of humanitarian service to uplift less privilege in society stressed that all Prophets of God preached seeking for education and render service to humanity.

He added that as stakeholders are making efforts to resolved Almajiris issues, they should not forget children of herdsmen, fishermen who don’t attend both Arabic and western schools.