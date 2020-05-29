Number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increases by 182

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased on Thursday with 182 new cases reported in the country, despite efforts by authorities to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

The new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.

This takes the country’s total infections to 8,915 out of which 2592 have been discharged with 259 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections for the day with 111 new cases.

The 182 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as follows; Lagos-111 ,FCT-16, Akwa Ibom-10, Oyo-8, Kaduna-6, Delta-6, Rivers-5, Ogun-4, Ebonyi-4, Kano-3, Plateau-2, Gombe-2, Kebbi-1, Kwara-2, Bauchi-1, Borno-1.

Since 31 December 2019 and as of 28 May 2020, 5 656 615 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 355 355 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 124 612 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (25 937), Egypt (19 666), Algeria (8 857), Nigeria (8 733) and Morocco (7 601).

Asia: 1 013 625 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Turkey (158 762), India (158 333), Iran (141 591), China (84 106) and Saudi Arabia (78 541).

America: 2 630 856 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 699 933), Brazil (411 821), Peru (135 905), Canada (87 508) and Chile (82 289).

Europe: 1 878 236 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Russia (370 680), United Kingdom (267 240), Spain (236 769), Italy (231 139) and Germany (179 717).

Oceania: 8 590 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (7 139), New Zealand (1 154), Guam (171), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (22).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 3 691 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (816), Algeria (623), South Africa (552), Nigeria (254) and Morocco (202).

Asia: 28 498 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (7 564), China (4 638), India (4 531), Turkey (4 397) and Indonesia (1 473).

America: 152 598 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (100 442), Brazil (25 598), Mexico (8 597), Canada (6 765) and Peru (3 983).

Europe: 170 429 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (37 460), Italy (33 072), France (28 596), Spain (27 118) and Belgium (9 364).

Oceania: 132 deaths; the 4 countries reporting deaths are Australia (103), New Zealand (22), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.