The Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has urged the South Africa Government to investigate the “invasion’’ of the Nigerian mission in that country by officials of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and City Power which disrupted normal consular services.

A statement by the union’s President, Mr Collins Mgbo, on Friday in Lagos noted that the City of Johannesburg officials invaded the Nigerian Consulate on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

It said that following the visit, the Consulate General of Nigeria in South Africa issued a statement expressing displeasure and called on the South African government to investigate the conduct of the City of Johannesburg officials.

“The invasion squad, which comprised officials of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and City Power, as well as members of the press, arrived at the consulate without prior notice or appointment and disrupted normal consular services,” the statement quoted the Consulate as saying.

NUSA said it was worried over the treatment to the Nigerian Consulate, advising that necessary diplomatic channels be utilised prior to such actions in order to avoid unnecessary diplomatic rows between Abuja and Pretoria which has enjoyed reasonable relationship in the past few years.

“It is embarrassing to say the least in the sense that the issue isn’t about the Nigerian Consulate not being able or willing to pay its bills but rather a matter of lack of proper communication and agreement between the two entities.

“We therefore, call on Abuja and Pretoria to do the needful going forward and meet every obligation due to both sides in order not to create unnecessary hardship for Nigerians in South Africa and South African entities operating in Nigeria,’’ the statement said.