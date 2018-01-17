Nwodo, Ohanaeze President-General denies accident rumour

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has dismissed social media reports that he was involved in a fatal motor accident and fractured his arm.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Ohanaeze chieftain, he described the report as false and a mischievous act which should be disregarded.

The statement read: “The attention of the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has been drawn to a wicked news circulating in the social media that he was involved in a fatal motor accident and fractured his arm.

“The mischievous character circulating the news even went ahead to post the picture of the vehicle he was said to be traveling on when he had the accident.

“As a result of this wicked act, my mobile phones have been inundated with calls from concerned persons wanting to sympathize with him.”

Nwodo said he could not have been involved in any accident since he did not travel.

“I am yet to make out what the intention of the person or group circulating the news are, or who wishes me dead when they are not the owner of my life.”

The Ohanaeze boss while urging the public to discountenance the dangerous news, thanked all the concerned persons including governors and traditional rulers who reached him to confirm the news.

“I am hale and hearty enjoying the mercy and grace of my creator,” he said.

“Social media has a lot of positives, which the people should highlight rather than always going for the negative. Every freedom has a responsibility attached to it.

Nwodo finally warned social media practitioners to be careful and be professional in carrying out their responsibilities and eschew all forms of character assassination.