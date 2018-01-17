FirstOnline: FirstBank upgrades internet banking platform to promote e-Banking efficiency

In order to maintain its leading edge in banking technology, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has upgraded its Internet Banking Solution, FirstOnline, with improved features to promote and safeguard the electronic banking experience of customers vis-à-vis payment efficiency, versatility and productivity in their business transaction.

The user-friendly and secure internet banking tool, which can be carried out on one’s computer or mobile devices is designed for both individual and corporate customers to experience with ease, cutting-edge banking services anywhere, at anytime and place, with good internet connection.

Some of the leading edge features on FirstOnline include; self-verification for intercepted transactions, statement download in different file formats, multiple transactions with a single token entry, bills payment, creation and cancellation of standing orders or recurring transfers, improved security to mention a few.

According to Mr. Chuma Ezirim, Group Head, e-Business, FirstBank, “the modern age is driven by technological advancement in business activities, including banking, and at FirstBank we are committed to leaving no stone unturned to continually reinvent and enhance our electronic banking operations across the board with a view to constantly providing secure and efficient state of the art banking services round the clock to our teeming customers.

The upgraded FirstOnline is designed to promote flexibility in electronic banking whilst ensuring a user friendly and secure customer experience”.

Only recently FirstBank was announced as the first financial institution in Nigeria to issue 10 million cards to customers across the country, being among two African banks to achieve the milestone.