NYSC confirms N33,000 monthly allowance for corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has increased the monthly allowance of corps members to N33, 000.

Corps members were getting N19, 800 until the latest review.

Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, announced the increase during a working visit to the NYSC secretariat in Bauchi.

He said the increase is in line with the new minimum wage approved by the federal government.

In a statement on the official Facebook page of NYSC, Ibrahim informed provisions for the new allowance have been made in the 2020 budget and “payment would commence as soon as funds are released by the appropriate authorities”.

The DG had pledged the monthly allowance of corps members would be increased “immediately the federal government starts the payment of the new minimum wage”.

“Your monthly allowance would be increased immediately the Federal Government starts the payment of the new minimum wage to all public servants nationwide,” he said in an address delivered at the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

“Efforts are in top gear at all levels to ensure adequate welfare for all corps members.”

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new minimum wage bill into law in April 2019.