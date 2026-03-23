An official of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ogun State, Abass Olalekan, was on Monday arraigned before the Magistrate Court at Isabo, Abeokuta, on two counts of conspiracy and unlawful procurement of abortion for one Victoria Ariyo, a corper serving in the state until her death last Tuesday, allegedly due to complications from abortion procedures.

Olalekan, who was alleged to have been in a romantic relationship with Ariyo, was said to have been picked up by the police after the untimely death of the corper.

The charge sheet marked MA/22/99/2026 reads “That you Abbas Olalekan and others at large, between January and March 2026, at Ikereku area, Laderin, Abeokuta, in the Abeokuta Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit abortion and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.

“That you: Abbas Olalekan and others at large on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial district did unlawfully attempt to procure abortion by supplying Ariyo Victoria Olapeju ‘F” drugs and thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 230 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.”

The NYSC official, while appearing before the presiding Magistrate, A. K Araba, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges being pressed against him

The defendant’s counsel, Elizabeth Adelabu, filed for bail on behalf of the accused, stating that the alleged charges are bailable.

Araba granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum, saying that one of the sureties must be a blood relative, while the other must be gainfully employed.

The Magistrate added that the sureties must provide a utility bill, a deposition to an affidavit of means, submit six passport photographs and provide evidence of the 2026 tax payment to the Ogun Government.

She ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ibara Correctional Centre pending perfection of the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned until April 14 for further hearing.

The Ogun State police command had last week said that it had launched an investigation into the death of Ariyo, who was alleged to have died as a result of complications from abortion procedures.

It was gathered that the corps member had terminated her pregnancy and died from complications that followed the procedure.

Her remains were reportedly buried at Kobape Cemetery on the Kobape-Sagamu Road in Abeokuta.

Ariyo’s death was said to be coming barely a month after another female corps member, Adeleye Mary, died in what has been described as mysterious circumstances.

Adeleye, who was also serving in the same Abeokuta South LG, was said to have been working at a television station in the state capital before her sudden death.

Both deceased corps members were said to be friends.

A source who spoke to our Correspondent said that “The first lady, Mary, died at her residence, which is not far from her PPA. They found her lifeless body in the apartment, and up till now, nobody can tell the cause of her death.

“However, Victoria, who died on Tuesday, was said to have died from complications arising from an abortion procedure.

“We also gathered that an NYSC official who was believed to have been in a romantic relationship with the late Victoria, which eventually led to the pregnancy and the subsequent abortion, has been picked up by the police from the state command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.”

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, while confirming the sad incident said, “I can confirm that the case of the demise of Victoria Ariyo is under investigation by the state Criminal Investigation Department.”

When contacted for his reaction, the Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State NYSC, Mr. Emmanuel Igba, said that he was not aware of these incidents because he had been on leave and wouldn’t resume until April.