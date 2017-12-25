Obasanjo to receive Ph.D from NOUN Dec. 28

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is to obtain his Doctorate degree certificate from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on December 28, 2017, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdallah Uba Adamu has said.

Speaking at the northwest sensitization workshop on the imperatives of Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and inauguration of NOUN Ambassadors organized by NOUN, held in Kano, Professor Adamu, also said the university would commence BA and Bsc degree programmes in film production next year.

Professor Adamu said the former president had set an example to all Nigerians that education had no age or status barriers, noting that Obasanjo did not enroll himself into the university to acquire certificate for the purpose of promotion; rather for purpose of acquiring knowledge.

He said, “When he joined the university, he warned us that we should treat him like any student because he was there to acquire knowledge and the management of the university has done its best in that respect.”

On the new degree programmes, Professor Adamu said the programmes that were aimed at equipping filmmakers to improve on their business, would commence in the 2018/2019 academic session.

On his part, the National President, Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), Abdullahi Usman, directed all MOPPAN states’ chairmen and their secretaries to register with NOUN for the degree programmes.