Union Bank announces board changes

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has announced changes to the membership of its Board of Directors with the retirement of an Executive Director, Mr. Ibrahim Kwargana and the resignations of Non-Executive Directors, Mansur Ahmed, Mrs. Onikepo Akande and Mrs. Arina McDonald in October 2017.

Kwargana’s retirement came after 33 years in the banking sector.

He was appointed as an Executive Director in 2009 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and until his retirement, was responsible for the bank’s public sector business as well as commercial business development for the northern region.

Also, Akande and McDonald resigned following the successful completion of their tenures on the board of the bank or the core investor represented.

To this end, Union Bank in a statement at the weekend, announced the appointments of Mr. Taimoor Labib as Non-Executive Director as well as Mrs. Obafunke Alade-Adeyefa and Mrs. Furera Isma Jumare as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

All the appointments have been approved by the CBN.

Commenting on the reconstitution of the Board, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Cyril Odu said: “I am grateful to our outgoing Directors for their immense contributions during a critical time, and I am proud of the accomplishments we achieved together as we worked to transform the bank.

“On behalf of the board, I thank them for their service and wish them much success in their future endeavors.

“I am also pleased to welcome Mr. Taimoor Labib, Mrs. Obafunke Alade-Adeyefa and Mrs. Furera Isma Jumare who bring dynamic experience to the Board which will be valuable as we work to continue to move the bank forward.”

Also commenting, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emeka Emuwa said: “The contributions of our outgoing Directors were key to the success of our transformation programme. As we embark on a new phase of growth, we welcome our new Directors who will bring fresh perspectives to our Board deliberations.”