Obasanjo’s son declares support for Buhari’s re-election

Despite former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s strong opposition to the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, a son of the former President has declared his intention to support Buhari’s re-election bid.

Abraham Obasanjo said he was ready to work with the Buhari Campaign Organisation to secure victory for Buhari in next year’s presidential poll, in a letter he wrote to the campaign organisation.

According to an online newspaper, TheCable, the spokesman for the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), acknowledged the receipt of Abraham’s letter, which he shared with the online news medium.

“Dear Sir, please find attached a statement of my public declaration and support for the 2019 second term re-election bid of our highly esteemed President Buhari.

“I have taken a personal decision to release the statement and to notify you of my availability to work for the re-election of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari with sincerity and loyalty.

“Please accept my assurances of the highest regards,” Abraham’s letter to the Buhari Campaign Organisation reportedly read.

But ex-President Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, when contacted by one of our correspondents, said he was not aware of any letter written by any of his principal’s sons, declaring support for Buhari’s second term bid.

“I did not see any letter; so I am not aware of any letter written by anybody,” Akinyemi said.