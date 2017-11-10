Obaseki converts Edo secretaries to data processors

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the conversion of secretarial assistants to data processors for efficient service delivery and to enable them move beyond the secretarial cadre level in the state civil service.

Obaseki disclosed this when he received members of Nigeria Union of Public Service Reportorial, Secretarial, Data Processors and Allied Workers (NUPSRAW) led by the Chairperson, Comrade Aikoriogie Caroline, at the Government House, in Benin City.

He said his administration is working to re-design the function of the Union in the state to equip its members with relevant skills and equipment for optimal performance.

He said he has concluded plans to engage experts to train 200 officials of the state on documentation, adding “With technology, judges don’t need to write judgment as we need people with your kind of background.”

“Technology has invaded your space considerably and rather than continue with the old order, we should look for a way to upgrade their profession. As a government, we believe in the use of technology even more. Your role has to be re-defined along with the evolving role of the civil service,” Obaseki said.

On the conversion of secretaries to data processors, he said, “Beyond this approval, I believe the only thing constant in life is change. When you started work, the technology at that time was totally different but today we are in a different environment as some of your duties have been taken over by technology.”

Comrade Aikoriogie congratulated the governor on his developmental strides and applauded him for his prompt payment of workers’ salaries in spite of the scarcity of funds.