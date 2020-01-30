Obaseki inaugurates Commission of Inquiry into Edo Specialist Hospital contracts

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the construction of the Edo Specialist Hospital and supply of equipment for the hospital.

Speaking at the inauguration in Government House, in Benin City, the governor said the investigation was not to witch-hunt anybody but to present the truth to Edo people so they can know how their taxes were used in building the hospital.

He said the state government carefully considered all the complaints filed against the setting up of the hospital, hence the constitution of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

“As a government, we feel that it will be irresponsible for us to ignore serious allegations raised concerning the hospital. The taxpayers need to know what transpired. I believe the authorities in the country including the President, who was invited to commission the hospital, needs to know the facts and details about the hospital,” he said.

According to the governor, the terms of reference for the commission include inquiry into all processes regarding the conceptualisation, design, construction and equipping of the hospital.

Others, he said, include “review of all processes related to how tenders for award of contracts were done, the execution and payments of all contracts. The commission would also make recommendations to government so that disciplinary action would be taken against anyone found culpable.”

Chairman of the Commission, Justice James Oyomire, said the commission would carry out the assignment effectively and in line with the stipulated terms of reference.

Other members of the commission are Prof. Emmanuel Obaseiki-Ebor; Mrs Elizabeth Uwaifo; Hilary Igemoh Esq and Anthony Izevbekhae Esq.