Ohanaeze slams Buhari for ineffective security amid Boko Haram onslaughts

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo has lamented the apparent helplessness of the nation’s security forces in the face of the onslaught of Boko Haram on defenceless Nigerians.

In a press release by his Media Adviser, Chief Emeka Attamah, the President General said that the weakness of and ineffectual resistance to the dastardly acts of the insurgents was traceable to the country’s dysfunctional security apparatus.

Reacting to the recent killing of humanitarian worker, Hauwa Leman, Chief Nwodo said that as long as the headship of the nation’s security agencies are determined by tribal origin and analogue security chiefs who have their tenures illegally extended, the forage by the insurgents would be hardly contained.

The President General further stated that as long as security interface with foreign intelligence are selectively adhered to and historical relationships between the Commander in Chief and Boko Haram do not recommend radical rather than soft approaches, so long will Boko Haram continue to ridicule our military prowess and make the world look at our security policies with skepticism and disdain.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of all those who have met their deaths in the hands of the insurgents.